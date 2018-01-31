

CTV Montreal





A Laval family has welcomed a newborn baby girl in dramatic fashion.

Jasmine Culzac was delivered in the parking lot of the Royal Victoria Hospital by her father after the front doors to the building were locked for security reasons.

It might be the most ‘Montreal’ birth story ever: It began Saturday morning at 3:30 when the normally 20-minute drive to the hospital took because of snow removal and road closures.

“We couldn't get from the 13 to the 40 because of snow removal,” said the father, Joe Culzac.

Then on the route from Laval to the hospital, they encountered weekend closures in the Turcot Interchange.

“We ended up taking the highway going towards the South Shore, towards the Champlain Bridge. We were just lucky enough that Atwater Ave. was open,” he said.

The whole time, he’s trying to keep his wife, Sylvia Ortega Culzac, calm and focused – and avoid having her baby on the shoulder of Highway 20.

“I don't remember anything. The only thing I remember is trying to breathe,” said she said.

When the expecting parents arrived at the Royal Vic, Joe banged on the front doors until someone arrived.

The hospital's doors are locked at night due to security reasons, and only one door to the birthing centre is open.

He ran back to the car to help his wife. By the time help came, little Jasmine had already arrived.

“I was thinking my baby has to come out right now, or she might not make it. I think I just did what any other father would do,” said Culzac. “I was panicking inside, but there was really not time to panic. It was just adrenaline and instincts taking over.”

In a statement, the MUHC said:

"In order to protect our patients, families and our staff, and to safeguard the buildings and equipment, access must be limited after visiting hours....

The patient had called the Birthing Center while she was in active labour and was asked to go to the Emergency Department, where a team was dispatched to greet her. However, the parents showed up in front of the main doors on the ground floor. As soon as healthcare staff noticed that the father was in need of help, they took immediate action."

Joe said it was a mix-up in all the stress of the moment.

“I wasn't thinking about emergency downstairs, I wasn't thinking about the small door in the middle. I was thinking the doors I knew, which are the main doors,” he said.

Both mother and baby are in good health and are back at home.

“Every morning we're waking up and wondering. Did this really happen? It's just amazing, amazing we were able to do this,” said Sylvia.