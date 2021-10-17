MONTREAL -- Several rallies Sunday afternoon in Quebec closed the 5th World Women's March. The day focused on respecting Indigenous women and girls' rights.

It is one of the five major demands made by the coordinators of the march (CQMMF) in recent months. The non-profit feminist group is asking for concrete measures to protect the daily life of Indigenous women.

"We want the police forces to stop their practice of racial profiling and police stops. We want redress for forced sterilizations," said Marie-Andrée Gauthier, general coordinator of the Network of Regional Tables of Women's Groups in Quebec.

The COVID-19 pandemic's pressure on Indigenous communities and Joyce Echaquan's death at the Joliette hospital led the CQMMF to bring these demands concerning Indigenous women more to the forefront during the closing events, explained Gauthier, who is also a spokesperson for the women's march in Quebec.

With the wave of feminicides that hit Quebec particularly in 2021, violence against women also occupied a place in the demands of the national group.

The CQMMF wants the government to contribute to the elimination of all forms of violence against women with the deployment of a national awareness campaign in partnership with independent community action organizations. It also calls for increased funding for these organizations that provide services to women.

"When the government comes up with solutions, they should address the root causes of the problem and not just plaster over the various problems women face. We want systemic changes", said Gauthier.

The World Women's March international slogan "Resist to live - March to transform" is particularly relevant in Quebec, where 16 feminicides have been committed since the beginning of the year.

The CQMMF is also demanding sufficient resources to allow for the economic and social integration of migrant and immigrant women. It is also calling for an immediate increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour to fight poverty.

"During the pandemic, we saw that more women were working in so-called essential services and in unacceptable working conditions and wages," said Gauthier.

In terms of the environment, the network demands that decision-makers measure access to drinking water and to a quality food at an accessible price "by adapting a local agriculture integrating the principles of agroecology and circular economy."

The demands, which are the result of consultations, were brought to the attention of the Quebec Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, in March 2020.

However, the CQMMF has not had any follow-up or concrete commitment in response to its demands, Gauthier said.

The network consists of more than 40 organizations, and intends to return to Charest and to meet with the various political parties.

The 2020 World Women's March in Quebec was supposed to take place last fall in Terrebonne. But due to the pandemic, the event was postponed to this year and replaced by several activities in different regions.

The WWM was born in Quebec in 2000 following the "Bread and Roses" march, held five years earlier on the initiative of former politician Françoise David to denounce poverty among women. Today, the march is celebrated on all five continents.