MONTREAL -- Indigenous protesters are blocking traffic on several highways in Quebec Monday in support of those who were arrested in Tyendinaga, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) moved in on a Mohawk blockade after supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs refused to leave, despite being given a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Sunday to clear the area in order to avoid a police investigation and potential charges.

"We're not happy. We're very upset with what happened in Tyendinaga this morning. The OPP acted irrationally," said Kenneth Deer, secretary of the Mohawk National Council of Kahnawake. "We are not going to take down our barricades and we will continue to have peaceful demonstrations in support of the chiefs of Wet'suwet'en."

QUEBEC HIGHWAYS BLOCKED

In Oka, a small village northwest of Montreal, part of the R-344 has been blocked in both directions between rangs Saint-Jean and de l'Annonciation.

À Oka, sur la #R344, entre les rangs Saint-Jean et de l'Annonciation, FERMÉE dans les deux directions, manifestation en cours, détails à venir — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 24, 2020

Earlier in the morning, the inbound Honoré Mercier Bridge was blocked after a slow-moving convoy halted traffic for several minutes on the R-138 in Montreal's south shore.

The protesters were being escorted by a peacekeeper.

Demonstrators also drove slowly down the R-132, in Montreal's south shore, pausing traffic towards the Mercier Bridge.

According to witnesses, they approached the bridge before turning around and heading back to the barricade in Kahnawake.

Deer would not say if there are plans for more highway blockages in Quebec.

"The motorcade was to show our displeasure and all we did was slow down traffic," said Deer. "It demonstrates the potential of what we could do if we wanted to. This community is very, very solid…We want to make this thing a peaceful demonstration, we're not looking for confrontation or violence."

For the last two weeks, protesters have been gathering across Canada to oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.