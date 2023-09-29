Montreal

    • Indigenous daycare, Verdun schools mark Truth and Reconciliation Day

    An Indigenous daycare and schools in Verdun took part in a walk Friday morning to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

    They walked to Verdun borough hall, wearing orange shirts and holding signs saying 'Every Child Matters.'

    Watch the video above to get the full story. 

