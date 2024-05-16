Incendiary objects at Northvolt site: anonymous saboteurs give explanation

"Weather" and "choice of materials" may have prevented incendiary devices from exploding on the Northvolt site in the Montérégie region 10 days ago, according to anonymous claims made about the attempted sabotage.

Earlier this month, incendiary objects were placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.

The Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu--Saint-Laurent has opened an investigation.

On Thursday, a claim published on Montréal Contre-information stated that on May 5, incendiary devices were placed under machinery "with the aim of damaging the machinery and reducing the project's ability to continue."

The anonymous people explained the failed sabotage attempt with this statement: "If there's one thing to remember, it's that when choosing materials, you have to take into account how weather conditions (high humidity or rain) can reduce the chances of a device catching fire."

The vandals denounce "the Quebec state" which "has already abandoned its own environmental regulations and turns a blind eye while Northvolt contravenes numerous laws and codes."



