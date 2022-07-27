IN PICTURES: Pope John Paul II's visit to Quebec in 1984
IN PICTURES: Pope John Paul II's visit to Quebec in 1984
The last time Quebec held a papal visit was in 1984, with Pope John Paul II. Here are some photos of that visit.
Pope John Paul II lays his hand on an Indigenous chief during a visit on September 10, 1984. The Pope walked through the crowd greeting mainly Indigenous people, then boarded a train for three more stops, the last being Montreal. (CP PHOTO/Andy Clark)
Pope John Paul II kneels to kiss the ground upon arriving in Quebec City on Sept.9, 1984 on the first ever visit of a Pope to Canada. (CP PHOTO/ Vatican Pool)
Pierre Trudeau and his children Michel (L) and Alexandre (Sacha) (R) attending the Jarry Park mass during the visit of Pope John Paul II, Sept. 1984. (CP PHOTO/ staff)
Pope John Paul II is surrounded by a gathering of school children reaching out to touch him at Notre Dame Basilica on September 11, 1984. (CP PHOTO/Andy Clark)
Pope John Paul II lifts the host Sunday, Sept. 9, 1984 at the Papal mass held in Quebec City on the first day of his Canadian tour. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)
The hand of a child reaches out to touch Pope John Paul II as he walks through a crowd of children on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1984 at Montreal's Notre Dame Cathedral. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)
Pope John Paul II gestures as he walks talking to children who greeted him and presented flowers after he arrived in Quebec City Sept. 9, 1984, starting the first ever trip to Canada by a Pope. He will travel across Canada for 12-days. (CP PHOTO/ Bill Creighton)
Premier of Quebec Rene Levesque shows Pope John Paul II the way as they arrive at the Musee du Quebec during the Popes' second day of his visit to Canada Sept. 1984. (CP PHOTO/Jacques Nadeau)
Pope John Paul II waves from the altar at Montreal's Jarry Park to the large crowd for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1984 mass. (CP PHOTO/Vatican Pool)
Pope John Paul II holds hands with a group of children as part of the proceedings during a special meeting with children at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1984. (CP PHOTO/Foggia)
Pope John Paul II speaks to a group of children as part of the proceedings during a special meeting with children at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1984. (CP PHOTO)
