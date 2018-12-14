IN PHOTOS: News events around the world in 2018 | CTV News Montreal

Featured Video

INSIDE MONTREAL.CTVNEWS.CA


CTV News on the Go


Extended

Watch CTV Montreal


Commuting & Construction


OPINION

Mutsumi's book club

LOCAL SPORTS


CULTURE


Lifestyle

CTV National News



TRENDING


Leaders



Provincial politics


Montreal matters

FEATURED PHOTO


CTV NEWS MONTREAL ON SOCIAL

Montreal Weather Change city

6 °CLight rain

 View complete forecast here

Weather warning in effect

No watches or warnings in effect.

CTV Montreal - Weather Ad - Honda - Brought to you
Year in Review 2018

CTV Montreal's Year in Review 2018

Our team looks back at the most memorable stories they covered in 2018


CTV News Video Network

Spirit of Giving

MOST WATCHED


Don't Miss

Connect with CTV News Montreal

Talkback MTL Feb 2014
Advertise with us

MOST READ

LA COUPE OUTLINE

Listen Live CJAD

Shopico.ca



Advertisement



What's On

  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Every Day is Christmas (CTV)
  • 22:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 The Social: Christmas with Jann Arden (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Spectre (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:30 NFL on CTV Live (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Marry Me at Christmas (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: It's a Wonderful Life (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Hidden Figures (CTV)
    • View full schedule _