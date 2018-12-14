Quebec's human rights commission has launched an investigation into the treatment of Inuit children in the youth protection system, citing reports that Indigenous youth were prevented from speaking their own languages and not offered adequate services while in care.
1
Residents of lower NDG are getting a Christmas present from Transport Quebec -- although it's not wrapped and will be taken back in a few months.
The St. Jacques Bridge is opening on Friday afternoon, although it will have to close at some point in the spring.