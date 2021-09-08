QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette is not about to have his deepest wish fulfilled: his leader, Dominique Anglade, says she will not appoint him as health minister if his party is returned to power in 2022.

Anglade stifled that dream Wednesday morning after Barrette publicly expressed his wish to become health minister again.

He held the position between 2014 and 2018 under the Philippe Couillard government.

"We have an excellent spokesperson named Marie Montpetit," said the Liberal leader during a news scrum at a hotel in Orford, in the Eastern Townships, where her party's pre-sessional caucus is being held this week.

Without criticizing Barrette for his management of health care, Anglade spoke of renewal and "a move towards progress and modernity."

She did not indicate which of her MNAs would run for re-election, saying she would save that announcement for another day.

At least four MNAs said on Wednesday they were "considering" their political future.

Last week, Anjou--Louis-Riel MNA Lise Thériault announced she will not run in 2022.