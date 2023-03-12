Impaired driving suspected in Monteregie crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured

A young man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 20 in the Montérégie region was arrested after a head-on collision killed one person and left four others injured.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency services were notified of a head-on crash between a pickup truck and another vehicle on Highway 20 West, near km 153, in the Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot sector.

"Five people were in the vehicle that was hit. The driver and three of his passengers were transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

That passenger, an 18-year-old man, later succumbed to his injuries.

"The driver of the truck was not injured. He was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol," said Bernard.

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear in court by video conference later Sunday.

"We also have re-enactors who have been on the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding this sad collision."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2023.