Ile-de-la-Madeleine and the Maritimes ravaged by Dorian
CTV News Montreal
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 12:15PM EDT
The municipality of Iles-de-la-Madeleine has declared emergency measures following Dorian's passage through the region.
Although the hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical storm, its winds reached peaks of 120 km/h according to Environment Canada. Torrential rains and strong waves also battered the Quebec archipelago Saturday evening.
About half of the residents (almost 3,000) were plunged into darkness. Hydro-Québec work, sent to the site on Friday, was slowed due to the winds and rains still falling on the islands Sunday morning.
The tropical storm warning is still in effect.
Dorian caused no injuries on the islands, but the property and physical damage is considerable.
On social media, people from the region posted pics of damaged houses, torn out platforms, stacked boats and uprooted trees.
