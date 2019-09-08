

The municipality of Iles-de-la-Madeleine has declared emergency measures following Dorian's passage through the region.

Although the hurricane was downgraded to a post-tropical storm, its winds reached peaks of 120 km/h according to Environment Canada. Torrential rains and strong waves also battered the Quebec archipelago Saturday evening.

About half of the residents (almost 3,000) were plunged into darkness. Hydro-Québec work, sent to the site on Friday, was slowed due to the winds and rains still falling on the islands Sunday morning.

The tropical storm warning is still in effect.

Dorian caused no injuries on the islands, but the property and physical damage is considerable.

On social media, people from the region posted pics of damaged houses, torn out platforms, stacked boats and uprooted trees.

The Grave and Cap-aux-Meules areas were particularly affected, according mayor Jonathan Lapierre. The municipality closed several roads and advised citizens to avoid driving because of the debris.

Des dégâts importants sont à prévoir. Certaines routes fermées, des secteurs inondés , des arbres arrachés et plusieurs bateaux endommagés... #dorian @francoislegault on se croise les doigts ! pic.twitter.com/MSG5exf4O5 — Lapierre Jonathan (@jonlapierre1806) September 8, 2019

Dorian has also ravaged the Atlantic provinces, including Nova Scotia. On Sunday, nearly 400,000 households were without power, according to Nova Scotia Power. An additional 100,000 households were added to New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Power line technicians and forestry crews working on repairs in West End Halifax. As we continue to assess damage we’ll be updating our estimated restoration times on our outage map. Right now we’ve listed broad estimates—these will be refined as our crews are on the scene today. pic.twitter.com/CXJmG5JJGk — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 8, 2019

The winds were devastating, especially in Halifax where a crane literally collapsed.

Up to 150 millimetres of rain fell on Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Gusts of 150 km/h winds and waves of more than 20 meters were also recorded in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during the night.

In New Brunswick, the Shediac Marina was heavily damaged.