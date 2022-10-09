'Ideological' divide between Montreal and the CAQ: analyst
Of the 90 seats the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) won in the Quebec election, only two came from the province's largest city.
It appears Montreal really is an island, in every sense of the word -- and now, in the wake of the election, there's concern the city won't be a priority in the re-elected government.
"There is a sense that [the CAQ doesn't] need Montreal and a sense, on the part of Montrealers, that they feel alienated," McGill University political analyst Daniel Beland told CTV News.
The party won just two seats out of a possibly 27 in Montreal; CAQ candidate Karine Boivin Roy was victorious in Anjou—Louis-Riel, while Chantal Rouleau won her seat in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.
Despite these low numbers, party leader and premier Francois Legault has defended his relationship with the city.
"I think we had a good relationship with the mayor, and we worked hard for Montreal," Francois Legault told reporters last week.
"We have to remember that I'm from Montreal," he added. "I know how important Montreal is for Quebec."
The election results on Monday meant Montreal's colourful mix of red, orange and dark blue will be in a massive sea of CAQ light blue.
Over the last four years, there have been tensions between the city and the province, notably over issues like funding the pink metro line and Bills 21 and 96 -- laws that impact religious and linguistic minorities, which have a larger presence in the metropolis.
"The divide here is also ideological. It's the divide between a progressive left-wing mayor and a centre-right premier," Beland explained.
That mayor, Valerie Plante, did acknowledge the influence of provincial political power within the city. But that influence lies within the opposition, she says.
"I feel like Montrealers wanted to be sure their priorities would be spoken by every party. When you look at it, we have three leaders of the four elected parties here in Montreal," Plante stated on Tuesday.
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade ran and won in the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding; Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois won in Gouin; and Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon got his seat in Camille-Laurin.
Francois Legault, meanwhile, was the only elected leader who ran outside the city, in L'Assomption, of Quebec's Lanaudiere region.
And the riding themselves are unequal, Beland noted.
The Magdalen Islands, for instance, has just over 11,000 eligible voters, while Montreal's D'Arcy McGee riding has over 55,000 -- but both ridings represent one seat in the National Assembly.
"We have a government that is region-centric and an opposition that is Montreal-centric, and that should create an interesting dynamic in the National Assembly," he said.
Legault made a point to say in his victory speech that he grew up in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, a suburb on the western edge of Montreal.
But with just two of his party's representatives in Montreal, there are concerns the CAQ will need to build more bridges to the island.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Brrrr! Overnight freeze forecast in Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Rain-fuelled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town, killing at least 22 people
A landslide fuelled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighbourhoods, authorities said Sunday. Dozens of people are missing.
Droughts in Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely due to climate change: study
With temperatures reaching record-breaking heights throughout the Northern Hemisphere and Europe over the summer, scientists estimate that climate change is making soil moisture droughts at least 20 times more likely, resulting in crop failures, wide-spread water shortages, and reduced electricity supply.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earns world judo silver
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earned a silver medal in the world judo championship Sunday.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea 'a terrorist act' masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Toronto
-
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
-
Police identify 62-year-old victim of fatal Weston shooting
Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down in the Weston area Saturday night.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday
Here is a list of what will be open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.
Atlantic
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
As P.E.I. waits for power, those with electricity offer showers, heat and stoves
Thousands of people on Prince Edward Island woke up in the dark again Sunday, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona tore its way past the province.
-
Uncertainity around World Juniors sparks mixed reception
It's not unusual to see young players attending an early Sunday morning hockey practice at Riverview's Byron Dobson Arena – young players with dreams of someday representing their country.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
-
Kincardine kidney fundraiser surpasses $100,000 goal
Christopher Pennington was 11 when he was diagnosed with kidney disease. It meant an end to a lot of the activities he loved, but he didn’t get down.
-
London police dogs make the grade during national training seminar
During a national canine unit training seminar held over the weekend, several police dogs proved that no job is too “ruff” for the furriest members of the London Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
Cruise ship industry basking in banner year for Great Lakes
Analysts say it was a banner year for the cruise ship industry in the Great Lakes, which saw more tourists come to northeastern Ontario than ever before. Those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years as foreign visitors look to experience what the area has to offer.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Sudbury fire crews were busy with a house fire Sunday morning
There was a significant house fire on Copper Street, in Greater Sudbury, Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Hillhurst park named in honour of ‘lovable’ homeless Calgarian
A Calgary green space was renamed Sunday to honour a local man who experienced homelessness.
-
Free turkeys in Forest Lawn help many, but more birds needed
Low-income families with at-risk kids were handed a little bit of goodwill and the means for a good meal Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Breaking
Breaking | Body of missing Kitchener woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener has been found.
-
Local pets and their owners get spooky on Thanksgiving weekend
A chance to play pet dress-up in Kitchener is also benefiting a cat shelter in the city.
-
Takeout turkey looking more appealing as inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner
The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner is on the rise according to Statistics Canada, which may have some considering forgoing the cooking and cleanup altogether.
Vancouver
-
Rising inflation leading to 'unprecedented demand' on Metro Vancouver charities this Thanksgiving
The rising cost of inflation means more people than ever are cutting back and going without, and Metro Vancouver charities are stepping up to fill in the gap.
-
Windy weather in forecast prompts special weather statement for Metro Vancouver
The first "wind event" of the season for Metro Vancouver is forecast for Monday, bringing a risk of broken branches and power outages, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Vancouver's Broadway subway construction enters 'critical phase,' according to province
Construction on Vancouver's Broadway subway line is taking a major step forward thanks to two massive machines named Phyllis and Elsie, according to the province.
Edmonton
-
Girls hit gridiron for Edmonton league’s first all-girl flag football tournament
Girls’ flag football is a growing sport and the Edmonton Metro League held its first girls’ tournament on Saturday.
-
Hours-long dispute in Hazeldean resolved peacefully, man facing assault charges: EPS
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening people, then barricading himself in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Windsor
-
Ride-share driver charged following alleged sexual assault
A 42-year-old man from Windsor has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a ride-share in the early morning hours of Sunday, Windsor police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Regina
-
'It makes my day': Regina microchip clinics enable pets and owners to reunite
With the winter season just weeks away, pet adoption agencies are encouraging residents to get their pet’s microchipped.
-
Police deploy Taser during incident in northwest Regina
Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser during a self-harm incident early Sunday morning.
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 levels on the rise as Ottawa residents gather for Thanksgiving
With COVD-19 levels climbing in the capital, Ottawa Public Health is asking people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans, even suggesting taking the traditional dinner outdoors as one option.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.