Ice storm: Quebec households without power approaching 1 million, 40 per cent of Montrealers in the dark
About 40 per cent of Montrealers were in the dark Wednesday night as a powerful spring ice storm coated several parts of southern Quebec.
Several schools have been pre-emptively cancelled in and around Montreal due to the widespread power outages.
Across the province, more than 900,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 8:30 p.m., as hundreds of hydro crews were on the ground trying to restore electricity.
The west end of Montreal has been hit the hardest on the island, with pockets of outages popping up across the island hour by hour.
Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said on Twitter that more than 500 hydro workers were dispatched to restore electricity. There is no clear restoration time for when the power will be back on.
Meanwhile, Montreal police said they have been flooded with 911 calls related to the ice storm and was urging residents not to call them to report damage to insurance companies.
However, "If a situation endangers safety or traffic, contact 911 immediately," they added.
Trees have been downed, including one at the corner of Fort St. and De Maisonneuve Boulevard. in downtown Montreal, blocking the roadway. City workers are currently working to remove the tree.
Environment Canada warned that 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain was expected to fall Wednesday, making surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots icy, slippery and hazardous.
Downed tree at De Maisonneuve near Fort Street in downtown Montreal (photo: Mark Higden)
City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews spread salt and rocks along the city's 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks, 4,000 kilometres of roads and 900 kilometres of bike paths before the storm on Wednesday morning.
"At this time of the year, the challenge of the city is to handle the cleaning and the winter operations," he said in a morning interview. "It's like a rollercoaster; yesterday it was spring, today it's winter again."
He added that though salt and rocks will reduce surface slickness, people should still pay attention and proceed with caution on the city's streets.
As of 6 p.m., Hydro-Quebec reported 921,356 clients in Quebec have lost electricity. More than 425,000 of those outages are in Montreal, with another 201,000 in the Monteregie.
In the Outaouais, over 127,000 customers are without electricity.
- SEE THE MAP: Real-time Hydro-Quebec outages by region
"The outages are due to the weather cocktail," said Gabrielle Leblanc, spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec.
"What causes outages is the mixture of precipitation and wind, which weighs down the vegetation. There can be branches and trees that fall on the lines."
If you see electrical wires on the ground, you’re urged to avoid the area and call 911.
A tree weighed down by ice hangs over a street in Ile Bizard (Source: Laureen Ferguson)
Hydro crews are working to restore power under "extremely difficult" conditions, said Leblanc.
"Crews that were scheduled to finish at 5 p.m. will stay until 11 p.m. to make as much progress as possible," she said.
Hydro-Quebec says it's difficult to provide a time frame for restoring power as the weather event is still unfolding.
"We're finding out what work needs to be done as our crews go out into the field," says Leblanc.
A tree falls on a car on Edouard-Montpetit close to Decarie in Montreal (photo: Peter Stauber)
As the weather system shifts to the eastern part of the province, more customers may be affected as the day progresses.
"The ice storm is expected to be over by the end of the day for western regions, but we see the storm moving towards Quebec City and the east, slowly but surely. Our teams will be ready to intervene if necessary," said Leblanc.
Ice pellets began to fall Wednesday morning then changed to freezing rain near noon, with the wind speed at 30 km/h and gusting to 60. The high is 0 Celsius with a wind chill of -12 C.
Several schools in the Montreal area closed Wednesday morning due to the road conditions.
Freezing rain will change to rain late Wednesday evening with the temperature rising to 9 C by Thursday morning.
Freezing rain watches and warnings for southern Quebec.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
