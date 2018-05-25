Ice dancers Chock, Bates heading to Montreal for training
(Photo courtesy of www.chock-bates.com)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 6:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 7:05PM EDT
Olympic ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are switching coaches and moving their training base to Montreal, where they will work with teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
Chock and Bates said Friday they will begin training with Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon this summer. The coaches began working with Hubbell and Donohue three years ago, and helped Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to the Olympic gold medal in February.
Virtue and Moir have stepped away from competitive skating, opening a spot in the Montreal school.
evan Chock and Bates had been working with Igor Shpilband in Michigan. They've been on the podium six times at the U.S. championships and twice at world, taking silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016.
