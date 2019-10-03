'I'm sorry Montreal': Celine Dion has postponed two more of her Bell Centre shows
Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 3:17PM EDT
Celine Dion, still struggling with a throat virus, has postponed her concerts at Montreal's Bell Centre that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Those two shows have been rescheduled for Feb. 18 and 19.
"It's a lot harder for me to postpone a show than to do a show," an emotional Dion said in a Facebook video posted Thursday afternoon. "I'm so sorry for disappointing you."
"It's hard just waiting to get better," she added. "And I feel like I'm letting you down."
Last week Dion announced that she was postpoining the first four of six shows she was to play at the Bell Centre this fall. Those four shows have been rescheduled for Nov. 18, 19, 21 and 22.
People with tickets to the postponed shows should hang on to them; they will be valid for the new dates as listed above. Those who can't make it to the new dates are asked to contact promoter Evenko by email at info@evenko.ca or by phone at 514-790-2525 or 1-877-668-8269 as soon as possible.
Dion's Courage tour began in Quebec City earlier in September,
