MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.

"I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec," Legault said.

"Of course, as a premier of Quebec, I don't like to see that and hear that."

Bonner, a singer, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a street a block away from McGill University as many students and passersby watched.

Her ex-roommate and onetime boyfriend, 36-year-old Francois Pelletier, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Months ago, as Quebec was already seeing a very sharp rise in the number of femicides -- women's murders by romantic partners or exes -- Legault condemned such violence in strong terms.



"There is nothing masculine... about violence towards women. On the contrary, it's exactly the opposite. I find that to be very cowardly," he said at the time.

On Thursday, he sounded shaken, saying the province is trying to find solutions but it's difficult to know what to do.

"I think it's terrible, especially what happened with this woman on the street," he said, responding to a question about two fatal stabbings this week in Montreal (the other of which killed a 16-year-old boy).

"We already announced a lot of additional money for... women that suffer at home. They can live in new places," he said. "But, of course, it's not easy to make sure that it doesn't happen."



This is a developing story that will be updated.