Hypnosis, music can help with pain management for those in palliative care
Hypnosis and music may have a role to play in pain management for palliative care patients.
These are the findings of Laval University Faculty of Music lecturer Josiane Bissonnette and her colleagues, who reviewed data from four random studies, as well as seven pre- and post-intervention studies.
They found a total of 579 palliative care patients benefited from therapies using music, hypnosis or both.
"We found in the research that yes, these were methods that were effective in decreasing pain and anxiety and improving well-being," Bissonnette summarized.
Hypnosis methods include asking the patient to visualize a place that brings them happiness and calm.
The patient remained conscious and was free to make their own choices.
"It's a way of communicating that induces an alternative state of consciousness, which allows you to be more receptive to different suggestions that are positive for the person," explained Bissonnette. "There is no control over the person here. It's more gentle. It's like guided imagery."
She explains it uses "the power of imagination" to give patients an experience, such as being on the beach or in a forest, that feels good.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals pledge to cancel Highway 413, spend $10 billion on schools
The Ontario Liberals are promising to spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
-
Ontario COVID-19 numbers 'on right track' if behaviour stays steady: science table head
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says Ontario appears to be on the right track and that cases should be declining in the coming weeks if people maintain current behaviour patterns.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
London
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Multi-million dollar Ontario Hells Angels court case could collapse because of delays
An organized crime investigation that had police across Ontario work for two years infiltrating a group allegedly funnelling millions of dollars to the Hells Angels is on the brink of falling apart, with charges tossed against major figures thanks to court delays, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular TV game show is coming to Sudbury arena
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to the City of Greater Sudbury this fall.
-
Ontario COVID-19 numbers 'on right track' if behaviour stays steady: science table head
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says Ontario appears to be on the right track and that cases should be declining in the coming weeks if people maintain current behaviour patterns.
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Calgary
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Calgary's surplus shrinks after city administrators revise numbers
The City of Calgary's surplus is nearly two-thirds as large as originally reported, city administrators revealed Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
Enjoy the backyard patio Friday, but get those cushions covered Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7
The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.
-
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low pay
A former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing death
Closing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
-
'It was terrifying': B.C. visitors to steer clear of Edmonton after being attacked on transit
Two women from Victoria, B.C., say they are unlikely to ever visit Edmonton again after they were attacked twice while trying to take the bus in the Alberta capital.
Windsor
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
-
Average Windsor-Essex home price increases, sales drop
The average price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climb, but the number of properties sold has decreased.
-
Police presence at St. Clair College due to training exercise
Windsor police are informing the public not to be alarmed of an increased police presence at St. Clair College on Wednesday.
Regina
-
-
'The biggest heart': Family and community honour the life of Alex Pelletier
The family, friends and community members who knew Alex Pelletier are reflecting on his life that revolved around giving to others.
-
Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion
The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.
Ottawa
-
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h over speed limit with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
-
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.