MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec is asking people to be vigilant, warning that fraudulent messages about what the company is doing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are currently circulating.

According to the Crown Corporation, ‘malicious people’ are trying to take advantage of the health crisis by sending false reimbursement notices.

Customers are advised not to click on the hyperlinks in these notices, as they often lead to a website that claims to be that of Hydro-Quebec, or one offering Interac transfers.

In all cases, it states, these messages are fraudulent.

Hydro-Quebec insists it never communicates with customers by text message to ask for credit card numbers or confidential information.

People who have clicked on the hyperlink and provided confidential information should contact their financial institution to close their account and report the fraud to police.

Hydro-Quebec notes it also has information on its website to help the public recognize fraudulent messages.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.