Montreal

    • Hydro-Quebec stands by post supporting LGBTQ+ community despite backlash

    Hydro-Quebec is standing by a social media post made Thursday in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

    In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the utility responded to Canada-wide demonstrations protesting how "gender ideology" and sexual orientation are discussed in schools.

    "Inclusion is at the heart of our values. We support our colleagues so that they can live safely and authentically, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Hydro-Québec supports the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone deserves to live in dignity and kindness," the post, which has over 250 retweets, reads.

    While the message was received positively by some, a slew of angry comments also followed. Hydro-Quebec replied to many of them, holding firm to its original statement.

    "We don't care! Produce electricity, that's your role, right?" one critic wrote.

    "Guess what? No turbines were shut down to write this tweet. Inclusion is part of our values ​​and we will continue to defend the rights of marginalized groups, WHILE we produce electricity. Magic," Hydro-Quebec replied.

    On Friday, the utility indicated on X that it was blocking further comments from the post.

    "We have closed comments on this tweet due to numerous slip-ups and aggressive comments. This tends to demonstrate the importance of reiterating our support for this community which is targeted in the same way day after day," the post reads.

    "We are ready to discuss all subjects, including this one, but there is a minimum of decency to maintain in the discussions. The day a tweet supporting the LGBTQ+ community is received with indifference without generating aggressive debate, it will become useless and we can therefore stop making it."

    Thousands of protestors and counter-protestors took to the streets in Canada's cities on Thursday, including in Quebec. The tensions led Premier Francois Legault to call for calm. He also announced his government would form a committee of experts to look into issues surrounding gender identity.

    On Thursday, members of Quebec's national assembly unanimously adopted a Québec solidaire motion that condemned recent hateful and discriminatory comments made towards LGBTQ2S+ people in public spaces.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News