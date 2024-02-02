Hydro-Quebec meets with West Island MNAs to discuss power outages
After a myriad of complaints about power failures in Montreal's West Island, a meeting was held between elected representatives and Hydro-Quebec.
During hearings at the National Assembly last November, Hydro-Quebec executives said 2023 was among the worst in 15 years for power outages.
This comes after at least four major outages in the Montreal area affected tens of thousands of customers between April and August.
Jacques-Cartier Liberal Party MNA Greg Kelley says the issue isn't exclusive to the West Island, but the area is definitely experiencing issues.
It is one of the reasons he and Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas wrote a letter to Hydro-Quebec CEO and President Michael Sabia to request a meeting.
"This really came about after the last ice storm last spring," said Kelley. "People in my riding lost power for a couple of days and they really wanted to know from Hydro, what's going on?"
The meeting was Friday morning with a Hydro-Quebec representative for the Island of Montreal, along with Liberal MNAs Enrico Ciccone, Monsef Derraji and Brigitte Garceau.
"Citizens are also bringing up the fact that they lose power frequently," said Kelley, noting that areas of Beaconsfield and Pointe-Claire get their lights turned out often.
"They just lose power whenever the wind blows,' is what they would write to me," said Kelley. "I decided that it was time to get more answers from Hydro-Quebec and hold them a little bit accountable."
Kelley questioned Sabia in November at the National Assembly, pointing out that there were people in Pointe-Claire who'd lost power 17 times that year alone.
Sabia said at the time that the service in the West Island "wasn't at all acceptable."
Kelley said Friday's meeting is a step in the right direction, but he's also calling for a series of town hall meetings and public information sessions across West Island, where experts from the Hydro-Quebec could come and take questions, explain what improvements will be made and respond to calls about burying power lines in some cases.
