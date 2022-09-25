Hurricane Fiona moving inland in southeastern Quebec

Post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec after hammering Atlantic Canada.

Government officials across Eastern Canada are set to begin assessing the full scope of damage caused by the storm.

As of this morning, nearly 267-thousand Nova Scotia Power customers and more than 82-thousand Maritime Electric customers remained in the dark, and more than 20-thousand-600 homes and businesses in New Brunswick were also without power.

Utility companies say it could be days before the lights are back on for everyone.

This is a developing story. More to come.

This report was published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 25, 2022.