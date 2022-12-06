Hundreds of youth activists lay out demands at Montreal biodiversity conference
The UN biodiversity conference COP-15 is about to open in Montreal, and on Monday, young activists from around the world laid out their demands.
Around 300 youth from more than 80 countries are in Montreal for the two-day youth summit on biodiversity.
"We are here. We demand change, and we want bold action right now; not in ten years, not in 20, it's now," said Ashley Torres from the Muskrat Collective.
"It's time we do it differently, and that entails having young people at the table of decision-making and in action," said Devin Lunzalu from the Kenyan Youth Biodiversity Network.
For Lunzalu, the ecosystem collapse is already causing large-scale suffering in his Kenyan homeland.
"Over 4.5 million people are facing drought-induced starvation, and that is a manifestation of historical nature injustice where people have mismanaged that natural resources," he said.
For this and other reasons, the Global Youth Biodiversity Network is calling for urgent action.
"Everything will stand and fall with our ability to implement these targets," said network co-founder Christian Schwarzer. "We need to provide resources, especially for countries in the global south, to be able to implement these actions. Otherwise, we risk that we are going to have empty promises, and then we are going to lose all the credibility, and we don't have time."
It was a message echoed by the head of the convention on biodiversity.
"We want the future generations to raise their voice," said convention executive secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema. "Hold their governments accountable, and they themselves to take the transformative changes as we all play our part in terms of reversing and halting the loss of biodiversity."
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante added her voice and urged youth activists to continue pushing for change.
"You are the leaders," she said. "You are the ones that push us, that forces us to take responsibility, to not forget why we're here and why we need to do these efforts."
The conference in Montreal is the largest youth delegation to attend a UN biodiversity conference.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
How protecting natural areas in Canada can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, new report reveals
A new report released by the Council of Canadian Academies says that if Canada protects and enhances its natural ecosystems, the country can cut an estimated 6 per cent of its current annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating early morning murder on Danforth Avenue
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race
Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
-
Toronto home sales down 49 per cent from last year as listing decline and rates rise
The Toronto Regional Real Estate board says November home sales showed a similar retreat to recent months with activity down by about half from last year.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
Memorial service to mark 105 years since the Halifax Explosion
Tuesday marks 105 years since the Halifax Explosion devastated Nova Scotia’s capital city.
-
'It was just an inferno': Elderly Cape Breton couple loses everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
London
-
LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
-
Man attacked by hammer at convenience store: Hanover chief of police
Hanover, Ont. police are investigating after a man was attacked by another man with a hammer at a convenience store and suffered from a fractured skull.
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern, Ont., university leading new national service for people with rare dementia
Nipissing University is leading a new, nationwide support service for Canadians living with rare forms of dementia.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
-
Seniors lost $4.2M to grandparent scams this year. Here's how one Ontario man had $8,000 stolen
When the phone rang, Stuart Irvine of Mississauga wasn’t sure who was on the other end of the line, but then a voice said, “Grampy, it’s me.”
Calgary
-
Prairie provinces split on Ottawa's use of Emergencies Act: Nanos Research poll
A Canada-wide Nanos Research poll found nearly 52 per cent of respondents in the Prairies supported Ottawa’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act following the Freedom Convoy to Parliament Hill.
-
AHS redeploys dozens of staff to help with surge in respiratory infections at children's hospital
Facing an intensive care unit operating close to – and sometimes above – capacity, Alberta Children's Hospital has been forced to redeploy 65 staff from a mix of units.
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
Kitchener
-
At least 7 stabbings and knife-related incidents in past week in K-W and surrounding area
At least one expert says it’s too premature to say if there’s been a spike in these types of crimes, but he is taking note of the number of incidents in the last week and their proximity to each other.
-
Gas prices on the decline
Motorists are receiving some relief at the pumps as gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels in months.
-
Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing
Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
-
British Columbians will see significantly higher grocery bills in 2023, report says
There's no relief in sight from rising grocery bills in B.C., according a report released Monday.
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Windsor
-
What to do with Harrow high?
Some big decisions are coming in the coming months for the newly elected Essex Town Council. One big ticket item is what to do with the former Harrow high.
-
Showers expected Tuesday in Windsor-Essex
Showers are back in the forecast for Windsor-Essex. Warm temperatures will hang around until mid-week before dropping off again later in the week and into the weekend.
-
'It's going to be tough': Report predicts grocery store prices to keep rising
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the New Year, according to a new report.
Regina
-
What you need to know about the annual Light the Lights event at City Hall
The annual Light the Lights event at Regina’s City Hall takes place Tuesday evening.
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries in plane crash near Cornwall, Ont.
A small plane crashed near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night, critically injuring the occupants and closing Highway 401 for several hours.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here’s where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
Saskatoon
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
-
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.