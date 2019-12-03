MONTREAL -- A group of about 100 people fighting to improve access to services for people with disabilities formed a human chain outside a health clinic on Rachel Street East in Rosemont on Tuesday morning.

The group Disabled Individuals For Access To Services (PHAS) formed the human chain to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Mouvement PHAS claims the Quebec government has neglected disabled populations and is calling for better access to health and social services for people with disabilities.

The organization is insisting that the government act quickly and stop delaying assistance for people who need it, said Mathieu Francoeur coordinator of the Mouvement PHAS.

They are calling for more government funding.

"There are plenty of programs that need a lot more financing, there's lack of money, and access to services in general. People don't have services that they have the right to," added Tex St-Jean Menard of Mouvement PHAS.

The themes for this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities are empowerment and inclusion.