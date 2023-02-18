How pets are weaponized and victimized in domestic violence situations
Domestic violence creates many victims. In addition to spouses and children, household pets are often witnesses to acts of violence, even when they aren't the target.
A violent spouse can use a pet to gain power over their partner, according to Annick Brazeau, president of the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale (RMFVVC).
"He will hit the animal and kill it and tell his victim: 'the next time, it will be you,'" she explained. "The aggressor knows that the animal is a source of comfort for the victim, and by hurting it, he hurts her."
As a protective reflex, the animal might also insert itself between the abuser and victim during episodes of violence, she added.
In fact, according to Carl Girard, founder of the SPA des Cantons and of Quebec's dog trainer association, many dogs that have witnessed or been victims of domestic violence don't make it.
"Like the victim, the dog is traumatized stiff, and it too would have to go through a process to recover. But you can't blame the victim if she doesn't feel capable or doesn't have the resources to help her dog when she's trying to cope herself," he said.
"But in all cases, the animal pays for the violence in the home."
Police forces do not compile data on abused animals in domestic violence cases, it was learned after a few freedom of information requests were filed.
DISINCENTIVE TO LEAVE
The links between domestic violence and animal abuse are well known to animal protection organizations, says Sophie Gaillard, Executive Director of the Montreal SPCA.
An animal's presence in a home where violence occurs might lead a victim to delay seeking help. For example, an abusive spouse may threaten to attack the pet to exert control over their partner.
"It's common for the victim who is thinking of leaving the unhealthy situation to hesitate because they don't want to abandon the animal and leave it at the mercy of the abuser," said Gaillard.
Or, victims might encounter their abuser because they return home to check on or feed the animal, which complicates the termination of a relationship, Brazeau underlined.
SHELTERS IN DEMAND
Most shelters for domestic violence victims don't allow pets due to a lack of space and resources.
"There are several safety issues related to this. In addition to the space issue, there is the fact that we take in people who may be allergic or afraid of animals," said Brazeau. "There are also animals that are going to be violent because they've been mistreated."
That's not to mention the diversity of pets out there.
"We get requests, but not just for dogs and cats," Brazeau added. "We see rabbits, hamsters, rats... We've already had a request for a boa and even a horse."
The need to house animals for a few weeks, or even a few months, has been expressed for years by the RMFVVC, according to Brazeau.
"It's a difficulty and a need for which we need to find solutions," she said. "Some of our members have tried partnerships with animal shelters or with volunteer groups that find temporary homes for animals, but these are case-by-case solutions."
GRAY AREAS
For animal shelters, taking in pets can be an issue with several gray areas from a legal standpoint.
"First, it can't always be established with certainty that the victim actually owns the animal," said another source familiar with the matter. "Then, if the abusive spouse comes to claim it, we have no choice but to give it to him."
Until then, Brazeau encourages loved ones of domestic violence victims to take their pets under their wing.
"Sometimes you wonder how to help someone who is experiencing violence," she said. Taking care of [their] pet is a good way to be helpful."
"You have to remember that the victim will also need to be re-housed afterwards," she continued. "It's not easy to find a place to live that accepts pets. That's another problem to solve."
A financial assistance program to support shelters in taking care of these pets is currently being outlined at the Justice Department, The Canadian Press has learned. The details of this initiative are not yet public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 18, 2023.
