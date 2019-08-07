Ay, carumba isn't the only time The Simpsons has taken a dive into international linguistics.

In a thread Twitter used @mattomic broke down how the long-running cartoon has been translated into many different languages across the world. But as most Quebecers know, the French we speak here is a long way away from our Eiffel Tower-loving cousins across the Atlantic.

As @mattomic explains the difference in dialects can present some pretty unique problems. Namely, "Fans of the Quebec dub hate the European dub and vice versa."