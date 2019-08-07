Featured Video
How do you say 'D'oh' in joual? Tweeter breaks down Quebec's Simpsons translation
This undated image from Fox Broadcasting is a still from "The Simpsons."
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Ay, carumba isn't the only time The Simpsons has taken a dive into international linguistics.
In a thread Twitter used @mattomic broke down how the long-running cartoon has been translated into many different languages across the world. But as most Quebecers know, the French we speak here is a long way away from our Eiffel Tower-loving cousins across the Atlantic.
As @mattomic explains the difference in dialects can present some pretty unique problems. Namely, "Fans of the Quebec dub hate the European dub and vice versa."
