Hotel union workers begin light pressure tactics with the F1 Grand Prix Montreal weekend

Pressure tactics by unionized workers in several hotels will begin with the F1 Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

For the time being, however, the pressure tactics will be light.

The CSN-affiliated Fédération du commerce recently began coordinated bargaining in the hotel industry. Although it involves different employers and sometimes different collective agreement expiry dates, it is coordinating its unions' negotiations and pressure tactics.

In the end, 30 hotels in the Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Eastern Townships regions will be affected by these negotiations.

Negotiations with hoteliers "are going fairly smoothly, relatively well", said Michel Valiquette, treasurer and head of the tourism sector at the Fédération du commerce in an interview.

"Nevertheless, it is within the framework of these coordinated negotiations that the deployment of lighter pressure tactics will begin. For the time being, the union mobilization plan excludes strikes,” said Valiquette. "These pressure tactics will include wearing pins or sweaters in the bargaining colours, or organizing a barbecue in front of the hotel. "We want to be festive at the start of these negotiations. We don't want to resort to heavier pressure tactics, but those are obviously being considered in the longer term,” said Valiquette.

Union members believe they are entitled to a wage catch-up after the low point of the pandemic. They are demanding a 36 per cent increase over four years, including 15 per cent for 2024.

Union members are also demanding improvements to vacation entitlements and an increase in the employer contribution to the group insurance plan.

Hoteliers, for their part, feel that the union members' appetite is quite large, even if they concede that the industry has regained strength since the pandemic.

They note that working conditions are quite good in the industry and that employees are well-treated.