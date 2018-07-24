Horsepower and modern technology come together in Cavalia's revamped 'Odysseo'
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 8:08PM EDT
Modern technology and old-fashioned horsepower are coming together in Cavalia’s updated show.
Back in town under the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, take a glimpse at ‘Odysseo 2.0’, a big, beautiful, moving beast where the 70 horses are the stars of the show.
Watch the video for a sneak peek.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal man calls on police to wear body cameras after 'violent' crisis intervention
- Montreal's Greek community fears for victims, country's future amid 'devastating' wildfires
- Flood victim still waiting for full compensation, 15 months later
- Top FBI brass offers condolences to Toronto victims at Quebec City policing conference
- Horsepower and modern technology come together in Cavalia's revamped 'Odysseo'