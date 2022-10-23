Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire

A fire broke out in a three-story apartment building in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.

The Montreal firefighters responded after a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night about a fire on Saint-Jacques St. near Sainte-Marguerite St. in the St. Henri neighbourhood of the Southwest Borough.

The fire spread to adjoining buildings and around 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

Montreal fire department (SIM) spokesperson said the 25 units of the building needed to be evacuated, but there were no injuries reported.

Fire crews were on the scene Sunday morning, trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The historic buildings that date to the late 1800s sustained major damage.

SMOG WARNING

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a smog warning in relation to the fire on Sunday.

"A major fire is causing very high concentrations of fine particulate matter, which results in poor air quality in the downtown area. These concentrations should remain high this morning," the ECCC warning said.

The warning adds that asthmatic children and those with respiratory ailments or heart disease should avoid outdoor physical activity until the smog warning is lifted.