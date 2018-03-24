

CTV Montreal





Millions of people around the world will show their support for environmentalism on Saturday by turning off their lights as they mark the annual Earth Hour.

In Montreal, the hour this year will be between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Organized by the World Wildlife Fund, the event is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of protecting the planet as climate change accelerates.

As part of this year’s event, WWF McGill and the Redpath Museum Society have organized a hike up Mount Royal to watch the lights go off. Participants will meet in front of the Redpath Museum at 7:45 p.m. Those interested are asked to bring reusable water bottles and compostable or paper-wrapped snacks.

The South Shore Children’s Chorus will hold a concert at the Lambert United Church in St-Lambert to mark the occasion. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. with those attending asked to make a suggested $20 donation, which will go to the WWF.

Earth Hour began in Australia in 2007 and spread to many other countries, including Canada, the next year.