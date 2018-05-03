

Construction crews are taking advantage of mild May weather to close multiple major roadways in the Montreal area.

The Ministry of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid Highways 15, 20, and Route 136.

Turcot Interchange

The following ramps and roads will close between 10 p.m. and midnight Friday May 4, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday May 7.

Highway 15 South to downtown will be closed

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West will be closed

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North will be closed

Highway 20 East to Route 136 East will be closed

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will be closed

Route 136 East will be closed inside the tunnel, forcing all drivers off at Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge)

Notre Dame St. underneath the interchange will also be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote Saint Paul, with some access to Carillon Ave from the east

Champlain Bridge

Gaetan Laberge Blvd. will be closed between Gilberté Dubé St. and the ramps to and from the Bonaventure Expressway from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The access ramp from Nuns' Island to Highway 15 South from René Levesque Blvd. will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday

On the South Shore, only one lane will be open on Highway 10 South between Highway 132 and Pelletier Blvd.

One lane will be closed on the South Shore approach to the bridge between Pelletier Blvd. and Highway 132.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

The Southe Shore exit from the bridge to St. Laurent Blvd., Highway 20, and Route 132 closes at 11 p.m. Friday May 4 and reopens at 5 a.m. Monday May 7.

Lafontaine Tunnel

Work on the ramps that connect to Charron Island starts on Saturday May 5 and will last the rest of the year.

Throughout construction the speed limit in the area will be reduced to 50 km/h, and the lane width will be reduced to 3.3 m.

Highway 25 toward Montreal will be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday May 5 until 7 a.m. May 6, and if necessary from 10 p.m. Sunday May 6 until 5 a.m. Monday May 7.

The ramps from Route 132, and the entrances from Marie Victorin Blvd and Charron Island will close at 10:30 p.m. and reopen at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile Highway 25 toward the South Shore will close the night of Monday May 8, and again the following night if necessary.

The entrances from Highway 40 West, Souligny Ave., Des Futailles Ave., and Charron Island will close at 10 or 10:30 p.m. and reopen the next morning at 5 or 5:30 a.m.