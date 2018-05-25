

CTV Montreal





It's the weekend, which means road closures. There are several routes to keep an eye on.

The closures are the following:

Turcot Interchange: starting between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday

Westbound lanes of Route 136 and Highway 20 closed from Exit 5 (Robert. Bourassa Blvd./Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) to the Pullman St. entrance

Viger Ave. entrance to the westbound Ville Marie Expressway closed

All lanes of Route 136 east are closed

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 west is closed

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North is closed

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West is closed

Exit 64 from Highway 20 West to Notre Dame St. is closed

Champlain Bridge: starting at 10 p.m. Friday

Route 132 east closed between Exit 53 (Champlain Bridge) and the following entrance

Route 132 west closed at Exit 76 (Simard Blvd.) and the following entrance

Exit 57 South (Nuns' Island)

Starting Tuesday May 29, Exit 57 will be relocated; drivers will have to use Exit 60 (Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.)

Mercier Bridge

The Mercier Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between 10:00 pm on Friday and 11:00 am on Saturday, from 10:00 pm Saturday to Sunday at 11:00 am, and Sunday from 7:00 pm to Monday at 5:00 am.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

Two entrance ramps from the southern end of the span will be closed this weekend.

The Taschereau Blvd. East entrance, and the St. Laurent St. West entrance, will both be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be replacing expansion joints and repairing concrete.