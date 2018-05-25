Highway closures for weekend of May 25
Closures around the south end of the Champlain Bridge for the weekend of May 25, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:11AM EDT
It's the weekend, which means road closures. There are several routes to keep an eye on.
The closures are the following:
Turcot Interchange: starting between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday
- Westbound lanes of Route 136 and Highway 20 closed from Exit 5 (Robert. Bourassa Blvd./Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) to the Pullman St. entrance
- Viger Ave. entrance to the westbound Ville Marie Expressway closed
- All lanes of Route 136 east are closed
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 west is closed
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North is closed
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West is closed
- Exit 64 from Highway 20 West to Notre Dame St. is closed
Champlain Bridge: starting at 10 p.m. Friday
- Route 132 east closed between Exit 53 (Champlain Bridge) and the following entrance
- Route 132 west closed at Exit 76 (Simard Blvd.) and the following entrance
- Exit 57 South (Nuns' Island)
- Starting Tuesday May 29, Exit 57 will be relocated; drivers will have to use Exit 60 (Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.)
Mercier Bridge
The Mercier Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between 10:00 pm on Friday and 11:00 am on Saturday, from 10:00 pm Saturday to Sunday at 11:00 am, and Sunday from 7:00 pm to Monday at 5:00 am.
Jacques Cartier Bridge
Two entrance ramps from the southern end of the span will be closed this weekend.
The Taschereau Blvd. East entrance, and the St. Laurent St. West entrance, will both be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be replacing expansion joints and repairing concrete.