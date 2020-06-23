MONTREAL -- Quebec’s Fête nationale is an opportunity for most citizens to take a well-deserved break from work, meaning many services will be unavailable.

With this year’s date falling in the middle of a work week, it’s unlikely that folks will be heading out of town in masses – those who are sticking around Montreal may want to note a few closures across the city.

Here’s what will be open and closed on Wednesday:

OPEN

Montreal’s 311 line will remain staffed.

Parking meters remain in effect on holidays.

The city’s Botanical Gardens, which reopened to the public just last week, will be open.

Garbage and other collection services will take place as usual in most boroughs, except in Outremont, where they’ll be postponed to Thursday, Montreal North, where green collection in sector three will be postponed to Thursday, and Ville-Marie, where collections are cancelled.

Several sports and cultural centres have varied schedules depending on the borough, so the city is asking people to call in advance before heading over on Wednesday. The Sport Montreal 2020 centre will be open.

Ecocentres will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to their summer schedules.

The city will be accepting emails on June 24 but responding to them in the week that follows.

CLOSED

Banks, Canada Post offices as well as SQDC and SAQ stores will be closed across the province.

Permit counters and municipal courts in Montreal will be closed.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Montreal bus schedules will be modified and the STM is asking users to plan their trips by consulting schedules online.

The Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme exo trains will operate on weekend schedules, and the Mont-St-Hilaire, Candiac, Deux Montagnes and Mascouche trains won't operate at all.

Longueuil's public transit service will operate on a Sunday schedule.