    • Here's what Quebec holiday shoppers are buying this year

    Dec. 21 marks the busiest holiday shopping day of the year, according to payment processing company Moneris. As it turns out, Quebecers are shopping for someone very important people in 2023: themselves.

    "Quebecers this year are more eager to buy themselves some gifts as a reward for the kind of year we've had," says the Retail Council of Canada's Michel Rochette.

    And what items topped Quebecers' lists?

    "Food, alcohol and beverages."

    Watch the video for the full story.  

