Here are the routes closed in and around Montreal this weekend

Drivers are advised to avoid the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and Saint-Pierre interchange if possible over the weekend as construction projects will result in closures.

Those and the following closures are planned over the next three days in and around Montreal.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound (R-138 west, upstream bridge) portion of the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Airlie Street entrance for Route 138 west.

LaSalle Boulevard in both directions, between Lafleur and du Trésor-Caché Avenues.

Mercier Bridge closures between July 28 and 31, 2023.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards the airport).

NIGHTTIME CLOSURE:

The Highway 20 West ramp (coming from downtown) to Route-138 west (towards the Mercier Bridge), from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from July 28 to 31, 2023.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (A-55)

From Sunday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 6.30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed, with only one lane open per direction.

REM LIGHT-RAIL LINE

To mark the inauguration of the REM on July 29 and 30, the Quebec government is making the following free of charge between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

The five REM stations that will officially open on July 31: Brossard, Du Quartier, Panama, Île-des-Soeurs and Gare centrale.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational restraints. For up-to-date traffic info, visit Quebec511.info.