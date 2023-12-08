Here are the road closures to expect on the weekend in Montreal
Those planning trips to or from the Island of Montreal on the weekend should note that there are several route closures to be expected.
The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Saint-Pierre interchange and on the Highway 15 in the Atwater Avenue sector will all feature closures and should be avoided, as well as others listed below.
HIGHWAY 25 AND LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
SOUTH DIRECTION
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 4 (avenue Souligny) and the l’Île-Charron Street entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
NORTH DIRECTION
- Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the Notre-Dame Street East entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Tellier Street entrance.
- The Futailles Street entrance.
- The Route 132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.
- The l’Île-Charron Street entrance.
- Souligny Avenue in the east direction, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.
ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40
From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Between Senneville on the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion, Highway 40 west, between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the Saint-Charles Avenue entrance.
REMINDER: on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, only one lane is available in each direction at all times and for several weeks.
HIGHWAY 40
From Sunday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Pointe-Claire and Kirkland, Highway 40 west, between exit 52 (Saint-Jean boulevard) and the entrance to Sainte-Marie road.
HIGHWAY 15
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Montreal (Sud-Ouest borough), on Highway 15 south between Atwater Avenue (exit 61) and Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard (exit 60), one of four lanes will close during the day and two of four at night.
As a result, the following are default closures starting Friday at 8 p.m.:
- The Atwater Avenue entrance.
- Exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montreal / downtown).
SAINT-PETERRE INTERCHANGE
From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Route-138 East ramp (coming from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 East (towards the city center).
From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Route-138 eastbound, between Clément Street and the interchange.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- At 11 p.m., the Clément Street entrance.
- The Highway 20 east and west ramps.
RENE-LEVESQUE BOULEVARD WEST (MONTREAL)
The following route alteration will be in effect on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Three of four lanes on Rene-Levesque Boulevard West will be closed between De Bleury and Saint-Alexandre streets.
REM LIGHT RAIL LINE
- On Saturday, Dec. 9, the REM will start running at 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Bus shuttles will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations.
All work may be cancelled in the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and future obstacles on the network.
