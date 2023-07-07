Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

Those wanting to check out any of the events, festivals and concerts in Montreal or the pow wow in Kahnawake should be advised that there are also a number of road closures that will result in traffic delays due to construction.

Road users are advised to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, Crémazie Boulevard, the Saint-Pierre interchange, Highway 13 northbound in Laval and Highway 15 southbound in La Prairie.

LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL / HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound between exit 4 (Montreal / downtown) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the tunnel

As a result, the following are default closures starting at 10:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances (this is a long-term closure)

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 25 closures into the La Fontaine Tunnel from July 7 to 8, 2023.

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound between exit 5 (R-138 / rue Hochelaga / rue Sherbrooke) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures from 10:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the Notre-Dame east entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures will be in effect starting at 10:30 p.m.:

The ramps leading from Route-132 east and west (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance

The entrance from Notre-Dame East

SOULIGNY AVENUE EAST

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets

HIGHWAY 40

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the Métropolitaine Expressway (A-40) westbound, the Saint-Michel exit (75)

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Saint-Michel Boulevard entrance

NOTE: two of three westbound lanes of Crémazie Boulevard between Saint-Michel Boulevard and D'Iberville Street will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from Sunday 7 a.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 eastbound ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on Route-138 eastbound between Clement Street and the interchange

As a result, the Clement Street Entrance will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from July 7 to 10, 2023.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, the northbound Highway 13 service road between the Sainte-Rose Boulevard exit and the following entrance

Two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 13 North (from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m., from Saturday 10 p.m. to Sunday 7 a.m. and from Sunday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.) and one of three lanes will be closed (Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) between Dagenais Boulevard and the Sainte-Rose Boulevard entrance

HIGHWAY 15 / LA PRAIRIE

On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 southbound between exit 50 (boulevard Matte) and the Route-134 entrance (Taschereau Boulevard).

UPCOMING EVENTS

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Robert-Bourassa Boulevard southbound will be closed, between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Belmont Street, from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

In Mirabel, work will start on Friday, July 7, to replace a culvert in the interchange between Highway 50 (Guy-Lafleur) and Highway 15 (des Laurentides). This work will result in complete closure of the interchange for two weekends.

From Sunday, July 9, until mid-October 2023, work will be carried out on highways 25, 50 (Guy-Lafleur) and 640 between the towns of Mirabel and Terrebonne. The aim of the work is to improve safety and ride comfort on these motorways. Due to the nature of the work, complete and partial evening and night-time closures of various sections of the highways will be necessary throughout the project.

The construction of a dedicated lane on Highway 20 eastbound (Jean-Lesage), between Sainte-Julie and Beloeil, will entail night-time closures until mid-November.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation or change due to weather or operational constraints. For up to date information on roads, visit Quebec511.info.