SAQ products accidentally listed for 30 per cent off due to 'programming error'

The provincial Crown corporation in charge of liquor sales in Quebec says a computer issue resulted in all its products being temporarily listed at 30 per cent off on its website.

Société des alcools du Québec spokesperson Laurianne Tardif confirmed the accidental sale happened between midnight and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

She says the SAQ was able to fix the issue shortly after it was reported.

An analysis is currently underway to determine what happened, but Tardif says the issue was a programming error and not an external virus or hack.

The SAQ did not answer a question on how many products were bought during the eight-and-a-half hour window, or how many customers took advantage of the reduced prices.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.