Here are the Montreal-area schools closed today due to ice storm

Many school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal are closed Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.

The weather system has coated southern Quebec in ice, causing trees to topple over and hydro wires to snap. As of 11 p.m., just over 1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power across the province.

Here are some of the school boards and school service centres that are closed Thursday.

SCHOOL BOARDS

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson

New Frontiers School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

CSS des Affluents

CSS des Grandes-Seigneuries

CSS Marguerite-Bourgeoys

CSS de Montreal

CSS des Mille-Îles

CSS Pointe de l'ile

CSS Trois-Lacs

OTHER SCHOOLS

Académie Louis-Pasteur

AvH German International School Montreal

Centennial Academy

Collège de l'Assomption

Collège Jacques Prévert

Collège Jean-Eudes

Collège de Montreal

Collège Notre-Dame

Collège Reine-Marie

Collège Saint-Sacrement

Collège Stanislas

Dawson

École Marie-Clarac

École Socrates-Démosthène

Faith Chrisitan Academy

Giant Steps School

John Abbott College

Kells Academy

Kuper Academy

Lower Canada College

Loyola

Marianopolis

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

North Star academy Laval

Pensionnat Notre-Dame-des-Anges

Peter Hall School

Priory School

Ratihén:te High School

Rotiwennakéhte Elementary

Selwyn House

St. George's Elementary and High School

Summit school

The Study

Trafalgar School For Girls

Vanguard

Vanier College

Villa Maria

DAYCARES

Garderie West Island Daycare

La Perle de l'Enfance daycare

PARTIAL SCHOOL BOARD CLOSURES

Riverside School Board

Saint-Lambert International High School

REACH Green

Boucherville Elementary School

Courtland Park International School

St. Lawrence School

CSS des Samares

école primaire de l'Aubier

école primaire de la Source d'Autray

école primaire Jean-Chrysostôme-Chaussé

école primaire des Amis-Soleils

école primaire de la Source

école primaire de Sainte-Marie-Salomé

CSS des Patriotes

École Du Moulin

​École Les Jeunes Découvreurs

École secondaire De Mortagne

École Père-Marquette

École Pierre-Boucher

École Paul VI

École Louis-H.-Lafontaine

École Antoine-Girouard

École De la Borquerie

École Orientante l'Impact

École de La Sourcre

École les Marguerite

École secondaire Le Carrefour

École du Grand-Chêne

École L'Arpège

École Le Rucher

École Aux-Quatre-Vents

École Au-Fil-de-l'Eau

École de Salaberry

École de l'Envolée

École Le Rocher

École Le Sablier

École secondaire François-Williams

École Notre-Dame

École Georges-Etienne Cartier

Centre d'éducation des adultes (Saint-Bruno)

École Ludger-Duvernay

CSS Marie-Victorin

Iberville (incluant l'Annexe)

Préville

Félix-Leclerc

George-Étienne-Cartier

Saint-Joseph

CSS des Sommets

École primaire Saint-Philippe

École secondaire du Tournesol

Centre d'éducation des adultes, 1re avenue, Windsor

Centre de formation professionnelle, rue Boisjoli, Windsor

List and updates courtesy of James Foster at CJAD 800.