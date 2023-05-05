Here are the major road closures due to construction in and around Montreal for the weekend

Multiple major routes in and around Montreal will closed on the weekend as road construction picks up for the summer.

Drivers are best to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, the Metropolitaine Expressway heading east between the Decarie and Laurentians interchanges and the Saint-Pierre Interchange.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

SOUTHBOUND

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between Exit 4 (Montreal / downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the tunnel.

NORTHBOUND

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street East.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances, already closed (long term).

From Friday 11 pm to Saturday 8 am

The Route 132 east and west ramps (Exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The Île-Charron Street entrance.

The Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

SOULIGNY AVENUE EAST

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

METROPOLITAINE HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10:30 pm to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal and the Town of Mount Royal, the Metropolitaine Expressway (A-40) East between Exit 65 (A-520, Côte-de-Liesse roundabout) and the Laurentian interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10 p.m.:

The Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Highway 520 east entrances.

In the Décarie interchange, the ramps from Highway 15 north and Marcel-Laurin (R-117 south) and Décarie boulevards.

The Lucerne Road / St. Croix Avenue entrance.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Sunday at 11:30 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 east ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 west/airport.

Until the end of May 2023, one of two lanes will be closed on the ramp leading from Highway 20 west (Exit 63) to Route 138 west / Honoré Mercier Bridge.

Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from May 5 to 12, 2023. MONTREAL-TORONTO BOULEVARD

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The boulevard westbound between Saint-Jacques and des Érables streets.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on Highway 20 westbound, closure of Exit 53 (des Sources Boulevard).

Closures in the des Sources interchange from May 5 to 8, 2023. HIGHWAY 10

From Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 7 a.m. and on Sunday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, Highway 10 eastbound, between exit 6 (R-132, boulevard Marie-Victorin, Longueuil, La Prairie) and the entrance to boulevards Taschereau and Milan.

As a result, the following are default closures from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m.:

The entrance from Route 132 West (A-20).

The entrance from Route 132 East (A-15 North).

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (TROIS-RIVIERES)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Two of four lanes on the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction.

WHAT TO EXPECT

From Friday, May 5 until the end of 2023, the first phase of reconstruction work on the overpasses of Highway 520 (De la Côte-de-Liesse) above Hickmore Street will begin. This work will result in partial and complete closures of the service roads.

Highway 520 closures for the month of May, 2023.

In Longueuil (Greenfield Park borough), the reserved lane will be closed as well as two of three lanes on Taschereau Boulevard (R-134) westbound, at Saint-Charles Road, on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and upcoming network closures.