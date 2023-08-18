Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel

Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.

"Several dozen people could have been exposed to the virus during this highly touristic period in Montreal, when a contagious person frequented the premises," read the alert.

Anyone who visited the hostel, located at 4136 Henri-Julien Ave., between July 29 and Aug. 18 should get vaccinated if they aren't already protected. The Osheaga music festival and Montreal Pride week were during this period.

It's unclear exactly how many people were exposed, due to the "high number of potential contacts," read the public health release.

People who stayed at the hostel should monitor their symptoms for 50 days after checking out. Anyone with symptoms of hepatitis A should seek medical attention immediately, and notify the health centre of their infection.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF HEPATITIS A?

The disease is usually associated with feelings of malaise, nausea, and abdominal discomfort. Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, and fever.

An infection can also cause jaundice (yellowed skin and whites of the eyes). Infected people may also notice darkened urine and pale stools.

Patients typically recover in less than two months from the infection. However, elderly people, the immunocompromised, or those suffering from liver disease can develop acute liver failure, which can be fatal. Some patients of liver failure will require a transplant.

Preschoolers generally develop mild symptoms, if any.

HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED?

The virus is found in the stool of a sick person. It can be transmitted through contaminated water, food and drink, or on contaminated objects, like toys, taps, and utensils. It can also be passed from person-to-person through sexual intercourse.

Asymptomatic people can still spread the disease.

"An affected person is considered contagious during the period when the virus is present in their stools, approximately two weeks before the onset of jaundice or illness, and up to one week after," read the warning from public health.

Infected people should not provide care, or prepare food or drinks, for others. They should also avoid childcare services.

Transmission can be avoided by thoroughly washing your hands after using the bathroom, changing a child's diaper, helping a child use the toilet, and before handling food.

Potentially-contaminated surfaces should be cleaned, "especially the changing table, toilets, bathroom counters and faucets, (and) children's toys," wrote public health.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Anyone in need of vaccination can get a shot for free at the Berri-Centre-Sud vaccination site.

It's open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend.