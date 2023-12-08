Heavy rain and more snow on the way beginning this weekend in Montreal

First, it was heavy snow, then the cold, and now the Montreal-area is bracing for heavy rain, followed by another round of snow beginning this weekend.

After a stretch of below-average temperatures, following Montreal‘s first snowstorm of the season, temperatures are expected to warm up this weekend. The daytime high on Saturday is expected to climb to 3 degrees Celsius and Montreal could see a few spotty showers on Saturday afternoon.

A bigger system will be moving in beginning Sunday morning. As the temperature soars to 6 C, the city will see periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

Futurecast for the Quebec region on Dec. 8, 2023.

About 25 mm is expected in the Montreal area which will likely result in a slushy mess on area roads.

Sunday night, temperatures are expected to drop and rain will change over to snow.

The forecast in Quebec for Dec. 11, 2023.

Montreal could see between 5-10 cm of snow early Monday, which could make for a challenging morning commute.

Temperatures will bounce back-and-forth on either side of the freezing mark through much of next week bringing a mixed bag of precipitation.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal starting Dec. 8, 2023.

NORMAL HIGH: -1 C

NORMAL LOW: -9 C