Heart condition to blame for Montreal girl's death, not vaccines: coroner

Over a year after the death of a 15-year-old student at a Rosemont High School drew protestors who reportedly linked her death to the COVID-19 vaccine, a Quebec coroner has confirmed it was caused by a pre-existing condition.

The student's death was linked to catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare genetic condition which can cause irregular heartbeats. She had lived with CPTV for years.

She had also recently stopped taking medication which, according to the coroner, may have contributed to her death.

On Sept. 7, 2021, at around 2:20 p.m., the student collapsed while heading back to her seat from a washroom break.

The teacher immediately called for help on the intercom. A staff member noticed the student was having trouble breathing and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics responded shortly after, and she was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The day after, staff from the local health authority carried out a vaccination campaign, providing doses to eligible students.

Teachers complained of anti-vaccine protestors who reportedly arrived at the school later on to protest the campaign. It was also reported in La Presse that protestors falsely linked the vaccine to the death of the 15-year-old.

Jean-Francois Roberge, who at the time was education minister, wrote to social media that he was shocked by the reported actions of the protesters “who have used the tragic death of a young girl to fuel disinformation.”