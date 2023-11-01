Health-care union delegates unanimously reject Quebec's new offer

Delegates from the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) held a meeting Wednesday and unanimously rejected the Quebec government's new offer presented last Sunday.

"At a time when the health-care network is falling apart, when professionals are sacrificing their physical and mental health to provide patient care, and when the quality of that care is being jeopardized, this proposal demonstrates the government's lack of respect for a workforce made up mainly of women," said FIQ President Julie Bouchard.

FIQ delegates met on Wednesday to review the latest offer from the weekend by Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel.

Last Sunday, Quebec raised its offer from a 9 per cent salary increase over five years to a 10.3 per cent increase. The lump sum of $1,000 for the first year of the contract, a non-recurring amount that was part of the first offer submitted in December 2022, has been maintained.

In addition, the amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent reserved for government priorities, such as differentiated offers related to work organization, has been increased to 3 per cent.

LeBel had defended her offer and invited all public and para-public sector unions to analyze it seriously.

"Yes, we need to pay government employees better, but I also have a responsibility to ensure that every dollar from taxpayers' pockets is maximized and has a long-term impact on our networks, not a temporary effect. That's why it's imperative that we address work organization issues," she said.

In addition to salaries, the FIQ also criticized other demands made by the province to its members, particularly those concerning the flexibility expected of nurses when changing shifts, care units or institutions, as required.

Although Minister LeBel tried to reassure the FIQ by saying that no one would be forced in this respect, the union organization counters that this is not what it hears at the negotiating tables. The FIQ was told that volunteers would be sought first, but if none were forthcoming, the process would still have to go ahead.

"Nurses perceive this demand as a lack of recognition of their expertise and experience," the FIQ said.

The FIQ has already scheduled two days of strike action, on Nov. 8 and 9. These dates are being maintained.

"This strike is made necessary by the government's inability to listen to the FIQ's recommendations and demands," said the union, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2023.