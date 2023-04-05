Head of SAAQ loses his job; Eric Ducharme to take over

The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board, Denis Marsolais, has lost his job.

The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Éric Ducharme as CEO of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ). His new role will take effect Thursday.

The departure of Marsolais comes amid the troubled roll-out of the SAAQ's new online portal, SAAQclic, when a server glitch caused a major backlog and long lineups outside service centres for weeks.

In the fallout of the digital transformation in late February, Premier François Legault had said that he wanted to evaluate the work of the former CEO and the board of directors of the SAAQ because of what he described as "a serious lack of planning."

Even the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) minister responsible for cybersecurity and digital technology, Éric Caire, has admitted the roll-out was a "fiasco."

The mess was enough reason for Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault to call on the SAAQ to suspend a facial recognition project. "For the moment, I think we have our hands full with SAAQclic," she told reporters Thursday.

Eric Ducharme has been named as the new CEO of the SAAQ, replacing Denis Marsolais. (Source: tresor.gouv.qc.ca)

Ducharme, the former CEO of Revenue Quebec, is the currently the Treasury Board Secretariat.

He holds a master's degree in economics from the Université Laval.

This is a developing story. More to come.