

CTV Montreal





Lowe's hardware is going on a hiring spree.

The American chain, which acquired Rona and Reno Depot in 2016, plans to hire more than 7,000 full-time and part-time employees.

About 1,800 positions will be required in Quebec.

The application blitz is already underway with people asked to submit their application online, while interviews will take place on Saturday Feb. 24.

The chain is looking for managers, clerks, cashiers, and other personnel.

Lowe's operates hardware stores under multiple brands including Rona, Reno Depot,. Ace, and Dick's Lumber.

It has 25, 000 employees coast to coast.