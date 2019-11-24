MONTREAL -- The citizens have spoken and developers will not be allowed to demolish a building on Cote-Saint-Luc Rd. and build a 10-storey, 90-unit apartment complex in Hampstead.

Almost 70 per cent of the 862 residents who voted (593 to 267) said no to replacing the building with a new apartment complex seven storeys taller than any in the neighbourhood.

Résultats / results referendum

Oui / yes : 267 - 13.31%

Non / no : 593 - 29.56%

Rejetés / rejected: 2 - 0.10% — Town of Hampstead (@hampsteadqc) November 25, 2019

Mayor Bill Steinberg wanted to greenlight the project saying it would have revitalized an area that is rundown and bring in much needed tax revenue.

The referendum was triggered when residents managed to get more than 10 per cent of registered voters in the area near the proposed development to sign a register calling for a vote. More than 250 people signed the register, which needed only 212 signatures to force a referendum.

