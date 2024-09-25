Haiti-born engineer named as next senator from Quebec

MONTREAL
    The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a civil engineer who grew up in Haiti to be the next senator from Quebec. Suze Youance will sit as an independent in the upper chamber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a civil engineer who grew up in Haiti to be the next senator from Quebec. Suze Youance will sit as an independent in the upper chamber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a civil engineer who grew up in Haiti as the next senator from Quebec.

    Suze Youance will sit as an independent in the upper chamber.

    She immigrated to Canada from Haiti in 2006, having spent more than a decade on Canadian aid projects based out of Port-au-Prince.

    Youance settled in Montreal where she taught at the École de technologie supérieure.

    She also is the president of the Haitian Community Office in Montreal, which provides family, academic, immigration and other support.

    Youance is the 76th senator appointed since Trudeau took office in 2015.

    This story by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024. 

