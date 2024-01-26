Habs winger Gallagher to have hearing with NHL's Department of Player Safety

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Friday morning that Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will participate in a hearing regarding a check to the head against New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech.

The check occurred at 11:52 of the third period of the Canadiens' eventual 4-3 win on Thursday. Gallagher hit Pelech in the head with his elbow in the neutral zone.

Pelech lay on the ice for a few moments, then headed for the dressing room and did not return to the game.

The referees reviewed the sequence and awarded Gallagher a game misconduct penalty.

Gallagher has never been suspended in 12 NHL seasons.

The tenacious 31-year-old winger has eight goals and eight assists in 48 games this season.

The Habs return to action on Saturday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team will then enjoy a week off and will not play their next game until Feb. 6 against the Capitals in Washington.

Savard, Monahan and Evans miss practice

Forwards Jake Evans and Sean Monahan and defenceman David Savard did not take part in the Montreal Canadiens' training session on Friday morning.

The team said the three players were instead enjoying a day of treatments.

All three were in uniform on Thursday night for the Islanders' game.

This is the second time this week that Monahan and Savard have missed training.

Jake Evans, Sean Monahan et David Savard ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Jake Evans, Sean Monahan and David Savard will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024