Habs win wild one in Toronto, beat Leafs 6-5 in shootout
Montreal Canadiens centre Max Domi (13) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) during first period NHL action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:24PM EDT
Paul Byron scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Saturday for their first win of the season.
Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares all failed to beat Carey Price in the shootout.
Brendan Gallagher had a goal and two assists for Montreal (1-0-1). Phillip Danault and Max Domi added a goal and an assist each while Jeff Petry, on a penalty shot, and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Price stopped 32 shots for the Canadiens. Shea Weber had two assists.
Matthews scored twice for Toronto -- his fourth and fifth goals of the season -- while Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists for his first three points with Toronto (2-0-1). Trevor Moore added a goal and an assist. William Nylander had the other goal for the Leafs, who got 37 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Tyson Barrie had two assists.
After a wild third period that saw Toronto blow a 4-1 lead before tying the game 5-5 late, Price robbed Marner on a breakaway in overtime before the Canadiens came close at the other end on a scramble that resulted in a slashing penalty to Tavares that helped save a goal.
The Leafs managed to kill that one off and Tavares had a chance on another break coming out of the box, but Price snagged his effort with the glove.
