Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Habs management made the announcement at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 30 minutes before the start of the team's practice session in Raleigh, N.C.

Byron and Primeau are currently being monitored by team doctors as they follow NHL guidelines.

The two join forwards Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, as well as defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry, Chris Wideman and goaltender Jake Allen, who are still under the league's protocol.

Habs goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also on the NHL's COVID-19 7list.

The Canadiens are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, in the second of a three-game, five-day stretch away from home.

Tuesday night, the Habs returned from a 12-day hiatus to suffer a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Kale Clague both scored their first career NHL goals.