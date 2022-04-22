Habs legend Guy Lafleur's passing compels condolences from across the hockey world
Condolences are pouring in for the family of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70.
The Habs icon, who hailed from Thurso, Que. won five Stanley Cups and remains, to this day, the team's all-time scoring lead. He won two Hart trophies as the league's best player, three Lester B. Pearson Awards (called the Ted Lindsay Award now) for most outstanding regular season player, one Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable playoff player.
He is currently 29th on the NHL's all-time points leader list.
Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.
The Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), which had been treating Lafleur, says it was sad to hear the news of his passing.
"Throughout the treatment period, the entire team and I were marked by his great generosity, courage, calm and resilience," said Dr. Mustapha Tehfe, hematologist-oncologist at the CHUM. "Rest in peace, Mr. Lafleur."
The hospital states the hockey legend underwent surgery before receiving immunotherapy and chemotherapy when his cancer returned the following fall.
Guy Lafleur is shown in a June 1977 photo with the Art Ross, Conn Smythe and Hart trophies he won in the 1976-77 National Hockey League season. They were the best of the best - the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens team that set records that have never been erased: most points, 132, and fewest losses, eight. As the Canadiens mark their 100th anniversary on Dec. 4, there is much to celebrate. But perhaps no team excelled like this one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Haney
CONDOLENCES POUR IN
Former Habs player Georges Laracque took to Twitter to share, "Once again, the hockey world lost a giant, our idol Guy Lafleur."
"Quebec is in mourning," he continued. "Guy was an exceptional man, generous and very close to his fans."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his condolences on social media for "the Flower".
"Guy Lafleur, or 'The Flower,' was unlike anyone else on the ice," he tweeted. "His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10."
Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade took to Twitter to share her thoughts, stating Lafleur was a hockey player "who marked my childhood and that of an entire generation. His legacy will remain forever engraved in the hearts of Quebecers."
Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly also sent her condolences to Lafleur's family on social media, calling him a "larger than life hero."
"A hockey legend in our country and elsewhere," she tweeted. "Thank you for your contagious passion and your enthusiasm on the ice that fascinated us all."
The Quebec premier's office has offered Lafleur's family a state funeral to honour the hockey great, should they so wish.
With Jean Beliveau's death in 2014 and Henri Richard's passing two years ago on March 6, 2020, the Habs top three points leaders have now all passed. Fourth on the list, Maurice "Rocket" Richard died in 2000.
Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks hockey legends Henri Richard, Ken Dryden, Tony Esposito, Guy Lafleur, Bobby Hull and Yvan Cournoyer pose for a photograph prior to a ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008 in Montreal. Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard died at 84. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Lafluer died the same week as fellow goal-scoring NHL legend Mike Bossy, who died at the age of 65 of lung cancer on Friday.
